Micah Wicks, who turned in another record-setting scoring season for the Sutherlin High School girls basketball team, was a repeat selection as the Class 3A Player of the Year in a recent vote of the state’s coaches.
The 5-foot-5 senior point guard, who averaged 20.8 points, 4.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game during the 2022-23 season, received first-team all-state honors for the third consecutive season.
The 18-year-old Wicks is the second Sutherlin girl to win the state Player of the Year award two times, following Miranda Mendenhall (2014-15). Wicks shot 45% from the field, 36% from 3-point range and 70% from the free-throw line in her final prep season.
“I was pretty excited (when I found out I’d won the award),” Wicks said. “I worked really hard and felt like I had another good year. I was a lot smarter player, grew as a leader and was able to work with my teammates better.”
Wicks broke her own single-season scoring record of 608 points set during the 2021-22 season with 646 as a senior. She’s the school’s all-time leader in points scored (1,754), assists (516) and steals (398).
Wicks topped the 3A single-game scoring record for a senior held by Shelly Potter of Dayton (48) with a 50-point performance against St. Mary’s. Wicks surpassed the 3A career record for most field goals held by Allie Hueckman of Burns, making 639.
Wicks was joined on the all-state first team by senior Gracie Johnson of Nyssa, senior Tayla Yost of Santiam Christian, junior Ally Schimel of Corbett, senior Alex Saunders of Banks and sophomore Claire Crawford of Pleasant Hill.
Sutherlin finished 28-3 overall, finishing third in the state tournament with a 46-31 victory over Santiam Christian. The Bulldogs were the state runner-up twice and finished third twice over the last four seasons under coach Josh Grotting.
“Like I said last year, I’d get rid of all the (individual) records for a state title,” said Wicks, who will join the Lane Community College program this fall.
“Those four years were hard and fun — something I’d do again in a heartbeat. It meant everything and I’ll never forget it.”
Area players receiving honorable mention were senior Ava Gill of Sutherlin, junior Madison Wagner of Sutherlin and senior Kierra Bennett of Douglas.
Gill, a defensive ballhawk for the Bulldogs, averaged 5.8 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals. Wagner averaged 9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals.
Bennett, who will play at Umpqua Community College next season, averaged 20.1 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 steals.
Class 3A Girls Basketball
All-State Teams
Player of the Year — Micah Wicks, sr., Sutherlin.
Coach of the Year — Nick Rizzo, Banks.
First Team
Micah Wicks, sr., Sutherlin; Gracie Johnson, sr., Nyssa; Tayla Yost, sr., Santiam Christian; Ally Schimel, jr., Corbett; Alex Saunders, sr., Banks; Claire Crawford, soph., Pleasant Hill.
Second Team
Rakyah Clayton, sr., De La Salle North Catholic; Kenna Stratton, jr., Lakeview; Hailey Evans, sr., Banks; Ella Holwege, jr., Corbett; Ashley Wright, jr., Burns; Cayton Smith, sr., Oregon Episcopal.
Third Team
Alyssa McMullen, fr., Amity; Abby Zurasky, sr., Riverdale; Halle Peterson, jr., Vale; Maddie Fields, sr., Santiam Christian; Lauren Bailey, jr., Creswell; Gretchen Orton, soph., Jefferson.
Honorable Mention
Alexis Dockter, jr., Horizon Christian; Ava Gill, sr., Sutherlin; Madison Wagner, jr., Sutherlin; Ashlynn Schofield, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Nyla Cabine, jr., Westside Christian; Poli Latysheva, sr., Westside Christian; Akylah Kaino, soph., Burns; Kiley Campos, sr., Pleasant Hill; Emilie Eddy, sr., Valley Catholic; Madison Walker, sr., Banks; Lily Schimel, soph., Corbett; Kierra Bennett, sr., Douglas; Eliza Nisly, fr., Amity; Tyler McNeley, sr., Lakeview; Holli Vigue, soph., Coquille; Clarita Arizmendi, jr., Nyssa; Saralynn Grove, soph., Amity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.