GLIDE — A poor third quarter cost the Glide girls basketball team on Tuesday.
Bonanza outscored the Wildcats 15-2 and went on to hand Glide a 45-26 loss in a Southern Cascade League game.
Jada Gallagher, Estrella Garcia and Kshalee Thomas all had eight points for the Antlers (6-1).
Lily Ranger led Glide (1-2) with 11 points and freshman Ella Wright scored seven.
The Wildcats will travel to Bonanza Friday.
BONANZA (45) — Jada Gallagher 8, Estrella Garcia 8, Kshalee Thomas 8, Schooler 7, Hayes 7, Huffman 5, Cole 2, Basso, Durall, J. Garcia. Totals 19 4-8 45.
GLIDE (26) — Lily Ranger 11, Wright 7, Rubrecht 2, Livingston 3, Mills 2, Anderson 1, Stiles, Towne, Burford. Totals 8 8-14 26.
Bonanza;9;14;15;7;—;45
Glide;6;13;2;5;—;26
3-Point Shots — Bon. 3 (Thomas 2, Schooler 1), Glide 2 (Ranger). Total Fouls — Bon. 17, Glide 15. Fouled Out — Hayes, Towne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.