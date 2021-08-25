Senior post Amy Dickover and sophomore guard Micah Wicks, who helped the Sutherlin High School girls basketball team to a runner-up finish in the unofficial Class 3A state tournament, each received first-team all-state honors for the abbreviated 2021 spring season which ended in late June.
The Bulldogs, who went 8-0 in Far West League play and finished 13-1 overall, lost 55-44 to unbeaten Clatskanie (13-0 overall) in the title game in Coos Bay. The Tigers also defeated Sutherlin in the 2020 championship contest.
Dickover, who will play at Umpqua Community College next season, was selected the FWL Player of the Year and Wicks was a first-team pick.
Sutherlin senior guard Jadyn Vermillion was an all-state second-team selection. Vermillion is planning to play two sports (basketball and track) at UCC. Brookings-Harbor seniors Lexi Schofield and Sierra Fitzhugh also made the second team.
Douglas junior wing Male'ata Polamalu made the third team and Douglas junior post Adrianna Sapp received honorable mention.
Clatskanie senior Shelby Blodgett was a repeat selection as Player of the Year. Blodgett scored 20 points in the Tigers' latest win over Sutherlin.
Class 3A Girls Basketball
All-State Teams
Player of the Year — Shelby Blodgett, sr., Clatskanie.
Coach of the Year — John Blodgett, Clatskanie.
First Team
Shelby Blodgett, sr., Clatskanie; Olivia Sprague, sr., Clatskanie; Gracie Johnson, soph., Nyssa; Allie Hueckman, sr., Burns; Audrey Miller, sr., Santiam Christian; Micah Wicks, soph., Sutherlin; Amy Dickover, sr., Sutherlin.
Second Team
Jadyn Vermillion, sr., Sutherlin; Hailee Stephenson, soph., Yamhill-Carlton; Kaya McLean, sr., Willamina; Lexi Schofield, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Sierra Fitzhugh, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Venous Sanaee, sr., Riverdale.
Third Team
Hailey Castro, sr., Nyssa; Tayla Yost, soph., Santiam Christian; Kira Rankin, sr., Willamina; Kaiden Raif, sr., Burns; Male'ata Polamalu, jr., Douglas; Katy Sizemore, sr., Clatskanie.
Honorable Mention
Sailor Allman, sr., Santiam Christian; Chevelle Boyd, sr., De La Salle North Catholic; Kaitlyn Wright, jr., Burns; Angeni Yeo, sr., Pleasant Hill; Adrianna Sapp, jr., Douglas; Gracie France, jr., Willamina; Alexa Ellis, sr., Pleasant Hill.
