Trinity Lutheran handles Days Creek girls, 62-25

Dec 19, 2022

ELKTON — Freshman Ella Prelog scored 18 of her game-high 22 points in the first half and Trinity Lutheran defeated the Days Creek girls basketball team 62-25 in the Tall Timbers Tournament on Monday.

Freshman Brooklynn Hueners added 14 points for the Saints (5-4), who led 40-14 at halftime.

Natalie Harris led the Wolves (1-3) with 11 points. D.C. coach Matt Crume said Bailey Stufflebeam and Riley Crume left the game with minor injuries.

Days Creek will meet Crosspoint Christian at noon Tuesday.

TRINITY LUTHERAN (62) — Ella Prelog 22, Hueners 14, Fitzhenry 11, Young, Weisner 2, Valentine 6, Keller 2, Elliott 5. Totals 27 4-6 62.

DAYS CREEK (25) — Natalie Harris 11, Stufflebeam, Berlingeri 2, Jandura 2, Crume 6, Sawyer, Geiger, Maize 4, Loiodici. Totals 11 2-6 25.

T. Lutheran;20;20;6;16;—;62
D. Creek;6;8;7;4;—;25

3-Point Goals — T.L. 4 (Prelog 2, Hueners 1, Fitzhenry 1), D.C. 1 (Harris). Total Fouls — T.L. 11, D.C. 9.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
