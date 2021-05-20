DAYS CREEK — Junior guard Ellie Kent scored a game-high 26 points and freshman Ava Garus had 18 as visiting Trinity Lutheran of Bend ran away from Days Creek 54-23 in a nonleague girls basketball game Thursday night.
The Saints raced to a 33-13 lead by intermission led by Kent, who scored 18 of her 26 points in the first half.
Fiona Ketchum had a team-high nine points to lead the Wolves (1-1), and added nine rebounds and three steals. Riley Crume chipped in five points, while Raime Wheeler had five rebounds and three steals.
Days Creek is scheduled to host Yoncalla at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
TRINITY LUTHERAN (54) — Ellie Kent 26, Garus 18, Kuhn 4, FitzHenry 2, Valentine 2, Woodford 2, VanderKamp. Totals 22 7-12 54.
DAYS CREEK (23) — Fionna Ketchum 9, Krume 5, Leodoro 3, Wheeler 2, Berlingeri 2, Stufflebeam 2, Jandura, Park, Densen, Loidici. Totals 10 1-3 23.
T. Lutheran;17;16;13;8;—;54
D. Creek;6;7;6;4;—;23
3-Point Goals — T.L. 3 (Kent), D.C. 2 (Crume, Ketchum). Total Fouls — T.L. 7, D.C. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.