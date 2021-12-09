MAPLETON — Sophomore Vienna Tornell scored a season-high 21 points and Umpqua Valley Christian posted a 45-32 victory over Mapleton on Tuesday in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Tylie Bendele added nine points for the Monachs (2-0). Freshman Kendyl Elias had six points and made 10 steals before fouling out

Opal Burruss led the Sailors (0-3) with 19 points.

"We're raw in basketball skills, but have a fast, athletic team," UVC coach Dane Tornell said.

Umpqua Valley Christian is scheduled to meet Riddle at 6 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Cow Creek Classic.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (45) — Vienna Tornell 21, Bendele 9, Elias 6, Hu 5, Pappas 4, Frable, K. Stiles, E. Stiles, Butler. Totals 20-61 3-10 45.

MAPLETON (32) — Opal Burruss 19, H. Burruss 6, Blake 2, M. Flansberg 2, Milbrett 2, Robbins 1, Lymm, L. Flansberg, Shird. Totals 14-40 4-16 32.

UVC;15;7;14;9;—;45

Mapleton;4;13;7;8;—;32

3-Point Shots — UVC 2 (Tornell), Map. 0. Total Fouls — UVC 16, Map. 11. Fouled Out — Elias.

