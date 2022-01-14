DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian pulled away from visiting Days Creek in the second half and picked up a 44-28 win in a Skyline League girls basketball game on Friday.

Senior Tylie Bendele scored 14 points and freshman Kendyl Elias had 10 for the Monarchs (6-3, 1-2 Skyline North), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Vienna Tornell chipped in seven points.

Sophomore Riley Crume and senior Fionna Ketchem each scored 14 points for the short-handed Wolves (4-6, 1-1 North). Ketchem grabbed nine rebounds and made four steals.

"We played strong man defense and had good ball movement," UVC coach Dane Tornell said.

The Monarchs are scheduled to play at Camas Valley and Days Creek will host Pacific Saturday.

DAYS CREEK (28) — Riley Crume 14, Fionna Ketchem 14, Wheeler, Leodoro, Oppelt, Berrard, Harris, Loidici. Totals 11 4-10 28.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (44) — Tylie Bendele 14, K. Stiles 2, Cornell, Hu 2, Butler, Pappas 4, S. Stiles 1, Elias 10, Tornell 7, Frable 4. Totals 19 5-17 44.

D. Creek;6;10;4;8;—;28

UVC;12;7;12;13;—;44

3-Point Shots — D.C. 2 (Crume, Ketchem), UVC 1 (Bendele). Total Fouls — D.C. 12, UVC 17.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

