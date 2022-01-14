Umpqua Valley Christian downs Days Creek, 44-28 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian pulled away from visiting Days Creek in the second half and picked up a 44-28 win in a Skyline League girls basketball game on Friday.Senior Tylie Bendele scored 14 points and freshman Kendyl Elias had 10 for the Monarchs (6-3, 1-2 Skyline North), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Vienna Tornell chipped in seven points.Sophomore Riley Crume and senior Fionna Ketchem each scored 14 points for the short-handed Wolves (4-6, 1-1 North). Ketchem grabbed nine rebounds and made four steals."We played strong man defense and had good ball movement," UVC coach Dane Tornell said.The Monarchs are scheduled to play at Camas Valley and Days Creek will host Pacific Saturday. DAYS CREEK (28) — Riley Crume 14, Fionna Ketchem 14, Wheeler, Leodoro, Oppelt, Berrard, Harris, Loidici. Totals 11 4-10 28.UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (44) — Tylie Bendele 14, K. Stiles 2, Cornell, Hu 2, Butler, Pappas 4, S. Stiles 1, Elias 10, Tornell 7, Frable 4. Totals 19 5-17 44.D. Creek;6;10;4;8;—;28UVC;12;7;12;13;—;443-Point Shots — D.C. 2 (Crume, Ketchem), UVC 1 (Bendele). Total Fouls — D.C. 12, UVC 17. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular New developments coming to Hanna Heritage Place Former UCC student sues school for falsely accusing of drug use Roseburg man in jail after allegedly shooting someone in the foot outside of Carl's Jr. Roseburg man pleads no contest in Budget 16 murder Guest Column: Here we go again, preparing for another surge TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist News Review Carriers Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Police: 6 hospitalized after shooting at Eugene event hall Freshmen lead the way as Sutherlin thumps South Umpqua 65-20 in Far West opener Umpqua Valley Christian downs Days Creek, 44-28 Roseburg grapplers go 2-1 on first day of Oregon Classic Ames, Simonson shoot UVC past Days Creek, 70-50 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
