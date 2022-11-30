Dane Tornell was pleased with the opening performance of his Umpqua Valley Christian girls basketball team on Wednesday night.
Sophomore post Kira Butler scored a career-high 18 points and the Monarchs whipped visiting Glide 66-37 in a nonleague game at the UVC gym in Dixonville.
The expectations are higher for Class 1A Umpqua Valley Christian, which returns four starters from last year's team that finished 18-7 and lost to Pacific in the Skyline League Tournament. UVC has no seniors on its roster.
"We're playing at a level I would equate to Game 20 last year," Tornell said. "We let them play and they just fly around. We push the ball hard and everybody has the green light to shoot and score."
Dane Tornell will have to look at the game tape, but was sure Butler also finished in double-digits in rebounding.
Zoey Pappas had 12 points before fouling out, Vienna Tornell scored nine and Alli Hu added eight for the Monarchs, who led 32-18 at halftime. Kendyl Elias and Avery Renyer each scored seven in the victory.
Ella Wright scored 18 and Taylar Thingvall had 11 for the 3A Wildcats, who have four starters back.
"It's nice to get the first game out of the way," Glide coach Sandra Wright said. "We played a solid second quarter. I see lots of potential on things we can improve on."
Umpqua Valley Christian will play in the Silver Cross Tournament in Lebanon this weekend, starting with East Linn Christian Friday.
Glide returns to action on Dec. 7, visiting Creswell.
