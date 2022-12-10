Umpqua Valley Christian girls roll to 67-14 victory over Siletz Valley TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 10, 2022 Dec 10, 2022 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DIXONVILLE — Freshman Avery Renyer scored a career-high 17 points and the Umpqua Valley Christian girls basketball team dominated Siletz Valley en route to a 67-14 nonleague victory on Saturday.Alli Hu contributed 12 points, Jamie Witt scored eight, and Emma Stiles and Kendyl Elias each scored six for the Monarchs (6-0), who led 24-0 after one quarter.Maddy Goodell led the Warriors (0-3) with 10 points."Our reserves did a great job today," UVC coach Dane Tornell said. SILETZ VALLEY (14) — Maddy Goodell 10, Reed 2, Jackson 2, Swinford, Bigger. Totals 5 4-8 14.UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (67) — Avery Renyer 17, Hu 12, Witt 8, Stiles 6, Elias 6, McAfee 4, G. Tornell 4, Frable 4, V. Tornell 4, Butler 2. Totals 32 1-2 67.S. Valley;0;4;3;7;—;14UVC;24;16;14;13;—;673-Point Goals — S.V. 0, UVC 2 (Renyer). Total Fouls — S.V. 7, UVC 14. Fouled Out — Stiles. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reserve Job Stile Sport Foul Out Uvc Total Foul Jamie Witt Umpqua Valley Avery Renyer Siletz Valley Victory Girl Basketball Team Point Emma Stiles Maddy Goodell Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Most Popular Death Notices for December 4, 2022 Vehicle into side of building Saturday night Death Notices for December 7, 2022 Meet Drain's number one party planner: Amethyst Beard Oregon state judge temporarily halts implementation of Measure 114, hours after federal judge’s approval Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Preview: Roseburg swim teams show promise Freeman re-elected as AOCC president PORTLAND 100, NEW ORLEANS 61 Portland 100, New Orleans 61 SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 74, ALCORN STATE 68
