DAYS CREEK — Umpqua Valley Christian sophomore Vienna Tornell scored a season-high 29 points, nearly as many as the Monarchs scored in the first quarter of their 86-9 nonleague girls basketball victory over Milo Adventist Academy Tuesday.

UVC (8-3 overall) jumped out to a 30-0 lead after the game's opening eight minutes.

Tylie Bendele added 16 points for the Monarchs, who are scheduled to resume Skyline League play at home against New Hope Christian Friday.

UVC;30;18;20;18;—;86

Milo;0;5;4;0;—;9

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

BFish
BFish

This is ridiculous. UVC needs to be put in another league. They blow away opponents all the time because it's basically Roseburg vs Days Creek or Riddle? it makes this kids walking away losing that bad not enjoy sports as much. It really is unnecessary. At what point do you just say we are up by 50; no more shooting, let's just work on defense.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.