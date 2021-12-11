RIDDLE — Freshman Kira Butler scored 13 points and Umpqua Valley Christian defeated Camas Valley 49-25 on Saturday in the championship game of the Cow Creek Classic girls basketball tournament.

Vienna Tornell added 10 points for the Monarchs (4-0), who led 29-9 at halftime.

Julie Amos led the Hornets (4-2) with 10 points.

"We're improving each game and are getting our younger girls playing time," UVC coach Dane Tornell said.

Vienna Tornell and UVC's Kendyl Elias were selected to the all-tournament team. Tornell was the MVP.

CAMAS VALLEY (25) — Julie Amos 10, Rh. Plikat 6, Hamilton 4, Wilson 3, Donahue 2, Humphreys, Deng. Totals 10 5-21 25.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (49) — Kira Butler 13, Tornell 10, Hu 6, Elias 6, Frable 5, Bendele 4, K. Stiles 3, Pappas 2, Cornell, E. Stiles. Totals 19 5-14 49.

C. Valley;6;3;0;16;—;25

UVC;13;16;13;7;—;49

3-Point Shots — C.V. 0, UVC 6 (Hu 2, Butler 3, Tornell 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 9, UVC 18.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

