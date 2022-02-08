Umpqua Valley Christian routs Pacific, 64-33 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DIXONVILLE — Senior post Tylie Bendele scored 19 of her 21 points in the first half and Umpqua Valley Christian rolled past Pacific 64-33 on Tuesday night in a Skyline League girls basketball game.Alli Hu chipped in 13 points with three 3-pointers, while freshman Kendyl Elias and Haven Frable each scored eight for the Monarchs (15-5, 8-4 Skyline North), who led 39-14 at halftime.Bendele, who was honored on senior night along with Katie Stiles, continued her solid play during the second half of the season."She's really playing well and is a great team leader," UVC coach Dane Tornell said.Courtney Phillips was the top scorer for the Pirates (9-10, 6-5 South) with eight points.UVC is scheduled to travel to Powers Thursday. PACIFIC (33) — Courtney Phillips 8, Sullivan 2, Griffiths 7, Flowers, Davies, McHargue, Lang 7, Morones 5, Royal 4, Scuteri, Taylor. Totals 13 6-17 33.UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (64) — Tylie Bendele 21, Stiles 2, Lester, Hu 13, Butler 2, Pappas 5, Elias 8, Tornell 5, Frable 8. Totals 28 4-11 64.Pacific;6;8;8;11;—;33UVC;17;22;17;8;—;643-Point Shots — Pac. 1 (Griffiths), UVC 4 (Hu 3, Bendele 1). Total Fouls — Pac. 10, UVC 16.JV Score — UVC 24, Pacific 4 (two quarters) 