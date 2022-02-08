DIXONVILLE — Senior post Tylie Bendele scored 19 of her 21 points in the first half and Umpqua Valley Christian rolled past Pacific 64-33 on Tuesday night in a Skyline League girls basketball game.

Alli Hu chipped in 13 points with three 3-pointers, while freshman Kendyl Elias and Haven Frable each scored eight for the Monarchs (15-5, 8-4 Skyline North), who led 39-14 at halftime.

Bendele, who was honored on senior night along with Katie Stiles, continued her solid play during the second half of the season.

"She's really playing well and is a great team leader," UVC coach Dane Tornell said.

Courtney Phillips was the top scorer for the Pirates (9-10, 6-5 South) with eight points.

UVC is scheduled to travel to Powers Thursday.

PACIFIC (33) — Courtney Phillips 8, Sullivan 2, Griffiths 7, Flowers, Davies, McHargue, Lang 7, Morones 5, Royal 4, Scuteri, Taylor. Totals 13 6-17 33.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (64) — Tylie Bendele 21, Stiles 2, Lester, Hu 13, Butler 2, Pappas 5, Elias 8, Tornell 5, Frable 8. Totals 28 4-11 64.

Pacific;6;8;8;11;—;33

UVC;17;22;17;8;—;64

3-Point Shots — Pac. 1 (Griffiths), UVC 4 (Hu 3, Bendele 1). Total Fouls — Pac. 10, UVC 16.

JV Score — UVC 24, Pacific 4 (two quarters)

