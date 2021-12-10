RIDDLE — The Umpqua Valley Christian girls basketball team outscored Riddle in every quarter as it rolled to a 49-26 win on Friday in the first round of the Cow Creek Classic.

Vienna Tornell led the Monarchs (3-0) with 15 points, freshman Kendyl Elias had 10 points and Tylie Bendele added nine.

Victoria Renfro scored 16 points for the Irish (0-4).

UVC will play Camas Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday in the tournament title game. Riddle will meet Mapleton at 10 a.m. for third place.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (49) — Vienna Tornell 15, Elias 10, Bendele 9, Frable 6, Butler 4, Hu 2, Pappas 2, K. Stiles 1, Cornell, E. Stiles. Totals 19 11-27 49.

RIDDLE (26) — Victoria Renfro 16, Linton 4, K. Light 4, Hulse 2, Hildebrand, George, Pope, Bose, D. Light, Gaedecke. Totals 11 3-12 26.

UVC;14;9;16;10;—;49

Riddle;7;4;8;7;—;26

3-Point Shots — UVC 0, Rid. 1 (Renfro). Total Fouls — UVC 16, Rid. 18. Fouled Out — Gaedecke.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.