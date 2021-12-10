Umpqua Valley Christian whips Riddle, 49-26 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 10, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RIDDLE — The Umpqua Valley Christian girls basketball team outscored Riddle in every quarter as it rolled to a 49-26 win on Friday in the first round of the Cow Creek Classic.Vienna Tornell led the Monarchs (3-0) with 15 points, freshman Kendyl Elias had 10 points and Tylie Bendele added nine.Victoria Renfro scored 16 points for the Irish (0-4).UVC will play Camas Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday in the tournament title game. Riddle will meet Mapleton at 10 a.m. for third place. UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (49) — Vienna Tornell 15, Elias 10, Bendele 9, Frable 6, Butler 4, Hu 2, Pappas 2, K. Stiles 1, Cornell, E. Stiles. Totals 19 11-27 49.RIDDLE (26) — Victoria Renfro 16, Linton 4, K. Light 4, Hulse 2, Hildebrand, George, Pope, Bose, D. Light, Gaedecke. Totals 11 3-12 26.UVC;14;9;16;10;—;49Riddle;7;4;8;7;—;263-Point Shots — UVC 0, Rid. 1 (Renfro). Total Fouls — UVC 16, Rid. 18. Fouled Out — Gaedecke. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man arrested after breaking into building, damaging property UPS employee arrested after attempting to sell stolen iPhone DINT makes third arrest in a week, man suspected of heroin delivery New trial date set for former TeSoAria owner Signs of progress for long-awaited Roseburg Veterans Home TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Sutherlin handles Phoenix, 50-20 Umpqua Valley Christian whips Riddle, 49-26 Camas Valley shuts down Mapleton, 25-12 Public Meetings Inquiry finds OHSU misconduct investigations are subpar Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
