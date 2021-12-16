JUNCTION CITY — The Umpqua Valley Christian girls basketball team ran its record to 5-0 with a 42-26 road win over the Junction City junior varsity Wednesday night.

Vienna Tornell scored a game-high 15 points for the Monarchs and Tylie Bendele tossed in 10 points. Alli Hu hit a pair of 3-pointers and Zoey Pappas also scored six points.

UVC is idle until Dec. 28, when the Monarchs will host Illinois Valley.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (42) — Vienna Tornell 15, Bendele 10, Pappas 6, Hu 6, Cornell 2, Ka. Stiles 2, Elias 1, Butler, Frable. Totals 18 4-8 42.

JUNCTION CITY JV (26) — Ophelia Johnson 9, Dickson 4, Lloyd 4, Probert 3, Hartle 2, Zehner 2, Miller 2, Defoe, Hemmele, Layton, Terrien, Kister, Taylor, Flores, Heitz. Totals 11 3-8 26.

UVC;13;11;9;9;—;42

JCJV;8;7;5;6;—;26

3-point goals — UVC 2 (Hu), J.C. 1 (Johnson). Total Fouls — UVC 13, J.C. 8.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.