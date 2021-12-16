UVC girls remain undefeated, beat Junction City junior varsity, 42-26 The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Dec 16, 2021 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNCTION CITY — The Umpqua Valley Christian girls basketball team ran its record to 5-0 with a 42-26 road win over the Junction City junior varsity Wednesday night.Vienna Tornell scored a game-high 15 points for the Monarchs and Tylie Bendele tossed in 10 points. Alli Hu hit a pair of 3-pointers and Zoey Pappas also scored six points.UVC is idle until Dec. 28, when the Monarchs will host Illinois Valley.UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (42) — Vienna Tornell 15, Bendele 10, Pappas 6, Hu 6, Cornell 2, Ka. Stiles 2, Elias 1, Butler, Frable. Totals 18 4-8 42. JUNCTION CITY JV (26) — Ophelia Johnson 9, Dickson 4, Lloyd 4, Probert 3, Hartle 2, Zehner 2, Miller 2, Defoe, Hemmele, Layton, Terrien, Kister, Taylor, Flores, Heitz. Totals 11 3-8 26.UVC;13;11;9;9;—;42JCJV;8;7;5;6;—;263-point goals — UVC 2 (Hu), J.C. 1 (Johnson). Total Fouls — UVC 13, J.C. 8. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg police officer fired, charged with official misconduct New pharmacy opens in Myrtle Creek Roseburg man sentenced in fatal June DUII crash Remembering the Christmas Flood of 1964: 'The destruction was stunning' Heard removed from Senate floor for not wearing mask TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up Yoncalla falls short at Monroe, 50-41 UVC girls remain undefeated, beat Junction City junior varsity, 42-26 Monroe tops Yoncalla, 48-31 Mast pours in 22, North Douglas routs Lowell, 59-34 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
