The Sutherlin girls basketball team got the job done on the first of a two-game road trip to the Klamath Basin Wednesday night.
Junior guard Micah Wicks scored 27 points, converting all 10 of her free-throw attempts, and the Bulldogs remained undefeated on the season with a 54-45 victory over Henley in a nonleague game in Klamath Falls.
Sutherlin (7-0) is ranked No. 1 in the latest OSAA Class 3A coaches poll.
The Bulldogs moved up to No. 2 behind Willamina (8-0) in the 3A power rankings. Rounding out the top five are Riverside (6-3), Douglas (5-2) and Nyssa (7-0).
“It was an ugly game. We didn’t play real well, but did just enough to win,” Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. “We figured out a way to win at a tough place to play.”
It marked Sutherlin’s first win at Henley under Grotting.
“As young as we are (with no seniors), it was good for us to have a close game,” Grotting said.
Wicks, a first-team all-state point guard, went 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs didn’t have an easy time of it putting away the Hornets (4-3), who dropped to No. 16 in the 4A power rankings.
Sutherlin led by one at halftime and outscored Henley 31-23 over the last 16 minutes.
Freshman post Addyson Clark scored 12 points before fouling out for the Bulldogs, who were without junior post Josie Vermillion (concussion). Ava Gill contributed seven points and sophomore Madison Wagner, returning from a vacation, scored six.
“(Wagner) is solid offensively,” Grotting said. “We’re a much better team when she’s on the floor.”
Sutherlin shot 67% (14-for-21) from the free-throw line.
Sophomore Annie Campos led the Hornets with 21 points and Ryane Mattox added 11.
Sutherlin concluded its trip against Mazama (4-3) Thursday in a noon tipoff. The Bulldogs’ next home game is Dec. 28 against Marist Catholic (3-3), which is No. 6 in the 4A coaches poll.
