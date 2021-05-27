WINSTON — Sutherlin sophomore guard Micah Wicks scored a career-high 26 points and the Bulldogs ran away from Douglas midway through the fourth quarter, beating the Trojans 67-49 in a Far West League girls basketball game Thursday night.
Wicks had three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (3-0), who outscored Douglas by 10 over the final four minutes of the game.
"It really was more competitive than the final score," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said. "We were only down eight with four minutes left and it kind of fell apart. We definitely have some things we can work on, and I'm sure they feel the same."
Douglas did an excellent job defensively against Sutherlin post Amy Dickover, holding the 6-foot, 2-inch senior to just eight points, seven of which she scored in the first quarter.
"I was really proud of Amy," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "It took three girls to defend her, which opened things up for everyone else. She had some great passes out of the post."
Jayden Vermillion added 15 points for Sutherlin despite battling foul trouble. Sophomore Heaven Richardson added six points while sophomore Ava Gill and freshman Paige Edmonson both scored five.
"It was an interesting game," Grotting said. "Douglas played really well. They're definitely headed in the right direction. Their size is going to be a nightmare for everybody. We were lucky to have Amy to combat it, for sure."
Male'ata Polamalu, one of the Trojans who helped shut down Dickover, led Douglas with 17 points and eight rebounds. Senior Jazmin Lund had a season-high 16 points, hitting both of Douglas' 3-pointers, and also had three steals.
Sutherlin will welcome St. Mary's into the Dog Pound for a FWL contest Saturday afternoon.
Douglas (2-2 overall, 1-1 FWL) travels to Brookings-Harbor Friday.
SUTHERLIN (67) — Micah Wicks 26, Ja. Vermillion 15, Dickover 8, Richardson 6, Edmonson 5, Gill 5, Jo. Vermillion 2. Totals 28 6-13 67.
DOUGLAS (49) — Male'ata Polamalu 17, Lund 16, Sapp 6, Bennett 4, Phillips 2, Mi. Polamalu 2, Avery 2. Totals 20 7-14 49.
Sutherlin;21;6;22;18;—;67
Douglas;9;8;18;14;—;49
3-point Goals — Sutherlin 5 (Wicks 3, Dickover, Edmonson), Douglas 2 (Lund 2). Total Fouls — Sutherlin 13, Douglas 14. Fouled Out — Dickover.
JV Score — Sutherlin 51, Douglas 26.
