SUTHERLIN — The 2021 truncated spring season is winding down for Oregon high school basketball teams, and the Sutherlin girls feel they still have plenty to play for.
The Bulldogs won their ninth game of the spring without a loss, locking up the top spot in the Far West League with a hard-earned 53-44 victory over Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday night at the Dog Pound.
Sutherlin (9-0, 6-0 FWL) won both meetings with the Bruins (8-2, 5-2) this season, beating them 58-49 in Brookings.
Once again, Micah Wicks delivered a big-time performance for the Bulldogs.
The 5-foot-5 sophomore guard — who had 21 points in the first contest against the Bruins — scored a career-high 31, including 18 in the second half. She had 10 points in the fourth quarter, scoring Sutherlin's final eight points on free throws.
"This win means a lot, it means everything," Wicks said. "It puts us in a good spot to finish out league and hopefully get a play-in game and go all the way (in the Class 3A state tournament).
"I think we wanted it more. That's always what it comes down to when a team pulls out the win. We had some mistakes, but at the end we worked harder."
The Bulldogs got off to a good start, leading by nine after one quarter. But the Bruins dominated the second period, outscoring the hosts 20-5 to take a 30-24 advantage at intermission.
Sutherlin senior guard Jadyn Vermillion picked up two early fouls and sat on the bench for the remainder of the first half. And senior guard Sierra Fitzhugh led Brookings' second-quarter charge, scoring 11 points.
"It's hard when Jadyn comes out, but that's no excuse," Wicks said. "We shouldn't be losing any quarter 20-5, but we definitely picked it back up."
"They annihilated us in the second quarter," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting admitted. "We just can't have defensive lapses like that. Jadyn came out earlier than we wanted and we didn't respond well to that, and we started standing around on offense.
"But we survived and hung in there, and kept it close enough to put ourselves in position to make a run."
Wicks gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the third quarter at 38-35 with a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left.
"Micah really had to control the game for us without Jadyn on the floor," Grotting said. "Amy (Dickover) was just getting beat on inside and had some good passes out of the post, and Micah made them pay. That three to end the third quarter was huge and big momentum shifter."
Sutherlin scored six unanswered points in the fourth to take a 44-39 lead, getting a pair of baskets from Vermillion and one from Wicks.
Fitzhugh hit a 3 with 44.3 seconds remaining to make it a five-point game, but Wicks iced the win by converting a pair of foul shots with 18.5 seconds left for an eight-point spread.
"I think our mental toughness down the stretch (was the difference)," Grotting said. "We got down down and could've given up, but it was just some grit. Micah came down and hit some shots, and we all started defending and rebounding better. Physically we were in a little better shape and our press wore them down by the fourth quarter."
Vermilion and Dickover each finished with nine points. Fitzhugh scored 27, but only eight came after halftime.
Grotting singled out the defense of sophomore Ava Gill. Brookings turned the ball over 20 times, 13 coming in the second half.
"Ava isn't going to get a lot of recognition for her offensive output tonight, but on the defensive end she did a great job of saving us," he said.
The 3A tournament, which isn't being sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association after the coronavirus pandemic forced all the sports seasons to be moved back, is scheduled be held at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay next week.
"This was a really important one for us," Vermillion said. "It was back and forth. This game was a huge step into that final eight."
Three seniors were recognized before the game: Dickover, Vermillion and Mariah Summers.
Brookings is coached by Chris Schofield, a Riddle High School graduate. He has two daughters on the team, Lexi and Ashlyn.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (44) — Sierra Fitzhugh 27, L. Schofield 4, Peters 3, Burton 3, Jirsa 5, Marrington, A. Schofield 2, Scott. Totals 17 3-5 44.
SUTHERLIN (53) — Micah Wicks 31, Gill 4, Wagner, Jo. Vermillion, Ja. Vermillion 9, Dickover 9, Richardson, Edmonson. Totals 16 15-26 53.
Brookings;10;20;5;9;—;44
Sutherlin;19;5;14;15;—;53
3-Point Shots — B.H. 7 (Fitzhugh 4, Peters 1, Jirsa 1, Burton 1), Sutherlin 6 (Wicks 4, Gill 1, Ja. Vermillion 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.