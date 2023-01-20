The senior guard went off for a single-game school record 50 points Friday night, leading No. 2-ranked Sutherlin to a 73-28 Far West League girls basketball victory over St. Mary's at the Dog Pound.
Wicks had 36 points at halftime, pushing Sutherlin to a 48-18 lead at the break. After hitting a pair of free throws to reach points midway through the third quarter, coach Josh Grotting called a timeout to pull Wicks, and the pair hugged as she left the court.
"We didn't go into tonight thinking that was going to happen," Grotting said of Wicks' record-setting night. "She put herself in that situation through years and years of hard work. It's well deserved. A lot of hard work that nobody sees.
"The kids just kept feeding her the ball."
The reigning Class 3A Player of the Year hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and hit all eight of her free throws on the night.
It was the third consecutive season that a Sutherlin player has set the school's single-game scoring record. Kiersten Haines had records of 40 points and 11 3-pointers on Jan. 2020, and Amy Dickover scored 43 on May 29, 2021.
Both of those records also were set against St. Mary's.
Kendra Parsons scored seven points for Sutherlin, while Kaitlyn Koehler and Madison Wagner each added six.
Sutherlin (15-2, 6-0 FWL) is home against Brookings-Harbor at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
