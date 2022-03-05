COOS BAY — The Sutherlin girls basketball team didn't allow a tough loss to Nyssa the previous night in the semifinals affect their tenacity on the court Saturday afternoon.
The No. 3-seeded Bulldogs ended their impressive season on a winning note, routing No. 16 Oregon Episcopal School 62-38 in the third-place game of the Class 3A state tournament at Marshfield High School's Pirate Palace.
"I couldn't be more proud of this group — just the resiliency they showed," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "They played really hard all three games (of the tournament). I felt we got better every day, so there's no disappointment on my end."
Junior guard Micah Wicks led Sutherlin (26-2) with 32 points, and broke the school's single season scoring record in the process. Wicks finished with 608 points on the season, overtaking Taylor Stricklin's previous record of 593 set during the 2016-17 season.
Wicks added seven steals and five assists.
"That kid did everything we asked, and then some," Grotting said.
Ava Gill hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and four steals for the Bulldogs, who led 26-13 at halftime. Madison Wagner had seven points, six boards and four steals, and Josie Vermillion chipped in five points and eight rebounds in the win.
The Bulldogs, who led by as many as 26 points, made 22 steals in the contest and forced the Aardvarks (14-11) into 28 turnovers. Sutherlin scored 27 points off OES turnovers.
"We got off to a good start and kept it going," Grotting said.
Cayton Smith led Oregon Episcopal with 16 points, six assists and three steals. The Aardvarks shot 32% from the field.
Wicks and Smith were selected the Moda Health players of the game.
Sutherlin has no seniors on its roster and will be considered one of the state favorites during the 2022-23 season.
OREGON EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (38) — Cayton Smith 4-10 7-11 16, Pulley 3-5 0-0 6, Mathews 1-5 3-7 5, Johnson 1-4 2-2 4, Hale 1-8 1-2 3, Bullard 1-1 0-0 2, Raymond 1-2 0-0 2, Kucera 0-1 0-0 0, Welsh 0-1 0-0 0, Bergquam 0-0 0-0 0, Maki 0-0 0-0 0, Hendrickson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-37 13-22 38.
SUTHERLIN (62) — Micah Wicks 12-20 6-10 32, Gill 4-10 0-0 11, Wagner 3-8 0-0 7, Vermillion 2-6 1-4 5, Huntley 1-2 2-2 4, Edmonson 1-5 0-0 3, Laycock-Burdett 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Cardoza 0-0 0-0 0, Gandy 0-1 0-0 0, Parsons 0-0 0-0 0, Gary 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 9-16 62.
Ore. Episcopal;4;9;10;15;—;38
Sutherlin;16;10;18;18;—;62
3-Point Goals — OES 1-7 (Smith 1-6, Mathews 0-1), Suth. 7-19 (Gill 3-6, Wicks 2-4, Edmonson 1-2, Wagner 1-4, Clark 0-1, Gandy 0-1, Vermillion 0-1). Total Fouls — OES 12, Suth. 17. Fouled Out — Hale, Vermillion. Technical Fouls — Suth. 2. Rebounds — OES 31 (Hale 11), Suth. 34 (Vermillion 8). Assists — OES 9 (Smith 6), Suth. 12 (Wicks 5). Turnovers — OES 28, Suth. 13.
