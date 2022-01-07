ADAIR VILLAGE — In a matchup of two of the top four Class 3A girls basketball teams, the Sutherlin Bulldogs earned an important road win over the Santiam Christian Eagles on Friday night.

Junior guard Micah Wicks scored 21 of her career-high 32 points in the second half and Sutherlin defeated Santiam Christian 67-50 in a nonleague game.

It was a season high point total for Sutherlin. The Bulldogs (11-1) are ranked No. 2 and Eagles (9-4) No. 4 in the OSAA 3A coaches poll.

Wicks converted 9 of 15 free throws in the contest. Sophomore Madison Wagner had 10 points and Ava Gill chipped in nine for Sutherlin, which outscored S.C. 36-24 in the second half.

Maddie Fields led the Eagles with 20 points and Tayla Yost scored 19 before fouling out.

"Good win," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "We started out really well, but had a bad last four minutes of the second quarter and they got back in it. We got going (in the third quarter)."

Grotting singled out the defensive efforts of Wagner and freshman Madison Huntley.

Sutherlin begins Far West League play on Jan. 14, hosting South Umpqua.

SUTHERLIN (67) — Micah Wicks 32, Wagner 10, Gill 9, Clark 7, Huntley 3, Edmonson 2, Vermillion 4. Totals 23 17-25 67.

SANTIAM CHRISTIAN (50) — Maddie Fields 20, Yost 19, Scariano 3, Fulbright 2, Roberts 2, Kniebuehler 2, Hughes 2, K. Fast, E. Fast. Totals 19 11-18 50.

Sutherlin;21;10;17;19;—;67

S. Christian;12;14;9;15;—;50

3-Point Shots — Suth. 4 (Wicks, Gill, Wagner, Huntley), S.C. 1 (Yost). Total Fouls — Suth. 15, S.C. 20. Fouled Out — Clark, Yost.

JV Score — Sutherlin 36, Santiam Christian 30.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

