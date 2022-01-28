WINSTON — The No. 7-ranked Douglas Trojans gave visiting Sutherlin fits for two quarters.
In the second half, Micah Wicks and the No. 3 Bulldogs dropped the hammer.
Wicks scored 20 of her game-high 32 points in the second half and Sutherlin ran the legs off the host Trojans, posting a 54-35 Far West League win Friday night in a battle of two of Class 3A's best teams at Douglas High School.
"Sutherlin is good. No ifs, ands or buts about it," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said. "We just don't have that deep of a bench."
Both teams struggled to maintain the ball in the first half, combining to commit close to 40 turnovers before halftime. Douglas (9-5, 2-2 FWL) finished with 38 turnovers on the night, with O'Toole admitting he may have missed a few.
"Our girls want to get where Sutherlin is, and they know they have to work hard and play hard to get there," O'Toole said.
Douglas jumped out to a 14-11 lead after one quarter and extended that edge to 21-13 at the midway point of the second quarter.
From there, Wicks and the Bulldogs began to take control.
Sutherlin (16-1, 3-0) closed the second quarter with a 10-2 scoring run to pull into a 23-23 tie at intermission, and opened the third quarter with a 13-2 run capped by a Wicks 3-pointer for a 36-21 lead.
Wicks finished with 12 points in the third quarter alone.
"She's just composed all the time," O'Toole said of the Sutherlin junior point guard. "She just makes the right decisions. For my money, she's the best player in the state at our level."
As the Trojans began to wear down, they also began to lose their composure, which reached a crescendo when senior post Adrianna Sapp was ejected with 6:21 left in the game.
While attempting to clear a defensive rebound, Sapp nailed Sutherlin's Ava Gill in the side of the face with a hard elbow. The three-man officiating crew agreed on the flagrant foul, which is an automatic ejection.
Sapp's status for Douglas' next game at South Umpqua Wednesday was not yet known. She led the Trojans with 14 points, 10 rebounds and had six steals, while Kierra Bennett finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals.
Male'ata Polamalu was the only other Douglas player to score, finishing with eight points.
Josie Vermillion finished with eight points for Sutherlin, which is scheduled to host Cascade Christian Wednesday.
SUTHERLIN (54) — Micah Wicks 32, Vermillion 8, Wagner 4, Clark 4, Gill 3, Huntley 2, Edmonson. Totals 20 9-19 54.
DOUGLAS (35) — Adrianna Sapp 14, Bennett 13, M. Polamalu 8, McWhorter, Wiegman, T. Polamalu, Hester, Avery. Totals 15 2-5 35.
Sutherlin;11;12;15;16;—;54
Douglas;14;9;8;4;—;35
3-Point Shots — Suth. 4 (Wicks), Dou. 1 (Bennett). Total Fouls — Suth. 13, Dou. 16. Fouled Out — Clark, Avery. Technical Foul — Sapp (ejected).
