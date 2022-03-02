SUTHERLIN — Micah Wicks was happy to help the Sutherlin High School girls basketball team to a pair of second-place trophies at the Class 3A state tournament the last two years, but she’s ready to bring home the coveted blue trophy this time around.
The No. 3-seeded Bulldogs (24-1) are three wins away from capturing their first state championship since 2017 and first at the 3A level. Sutherlin begins its quest at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 6 Amity (18-7) in the quarterfinals at Marshfield High’s Pirate Palace in Coos Bay.
Sutherlin, the Far West League champion, takes a 15-game winning streak into the contest. The Bulldogs’ lone loss came to 2A Gervais, 41-39 on Dec. 31.
“Our chances are as good as anyone’s,” Wicks, a 5-foot-5 junior point guard, said prior to practice Tuesday at the Dog Pound. “We’re a well-rounded and athletic team. We haven’t been able to do it the last two years and that gives people a lot of motivation, and we all want it.
“We have experience going in and I like our chances.”
Wicks’ teammates feel the same way.
“I think we have a strong chance of getting there,” sophomore guard Madison Wagner said. “I think we want it more than anybody out there. We’ve come in second the last two years, and we have no reason to believe anyone’s better than us at this point. We have the most experience at state ... we need to work our hardest and see where it gets us.”
“We have a good opportunity going in,” added sophomore post Josie Vermillion. “We know how intense it is, it comes down to who works the hardest. We’re motivated. We’ve come into this gym every day for the last four months and worked hard because we have one goal of getting that blue trophy.”
In other Thursday quarterfinals, No. 16 Oregon Episcopal (13-9) meets No. 9 Creswell (12-9) at 1:30 p.m., No. 5 Santiam Christian (19-6) faces No. 4 Burns (20-6) at 3:15 p.m. and No. 10 Brookings-Harbor (14-10) plays No. 2 Nyssa (24-2) at 8:15 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday at Marshfield and North Bend high schools. The championship game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Marshfield.
Oregon Episcopal pulled off a huge upset in the state playoffs, knocking out No. 1 Willamina 65-58 in overtime. It was Willamina’s only loss of the season.
“It’s that time of the year,” Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. “That (score) was a little bit of a shock.”
The Bulldogs didn’t have an easy time of it with No. 14 Yamhill-Carlton last Saturday in their playoff contest, winning 46-42 at home. Sutherlin beat the the Tigers by 48 earlier in the season.
“We didn’t come out with the kind of intensity we hoped, but were able to scrounge up a win,” Wicks said. “A win is a win, but we definitely have to clean some things up. I’m glad it happened on Saturday, and not on Thursday or Friday.”
Wicks — a first-team all-state selection as a sophomore during the COVID truncated 2021 spring season — has raised her level of play this year while taking over the leadership role for the Bulldogs, who have no seniors on their roster.
Wicks is averaging 21 points, 6 assists, 5 steals and 4 rebounds per game, and has scored in double figures in all 25 games. She’s shooting 44% from the field, 35% from 3-point range and 67% from the free-throw line.
Wicks received the Far West League Player of the Year award and is considered a top candidate for the 3A Player of the Year.
“Micah’s had a great year for us,” Grotting said. “Every defense is geared to stop her, but she finds a different way to be effective every game. She distributes the ball well.
“She’s had to do more for us this season, and is playing with more confidence. We lost a couple of good seniors (in Jadyn Vermillion and Amy Dickover), and Micah had to learn to be the leader, not just vocally but by example.”
Wicks’ teammates recognize her value to the team.
“We’ve known each other for a while,” said Wagner, who’s also a soccer teammate. “I think she’s a strong leader and she means everything. Without Micah, I don’t think we’d be as good as we are. She has more experience than any of us.”
Vermillion said, “She means everything to us. She’s our leader, captain, she guides us. She helps us with whatever, guiding our freshmen into these state games. We all work super hard and want the same goal.”
Wicks knew she’d have to carry a bigger scoring load following the graduations of Jadyn Vermillion and Dickover, two all-state players.
“I think I’ve had to embrace the scoring role a little bit more,” Wicks said. “I’m not the longest or fastest, but my teammates have really helped me improve on my defensive ability. They definitely trust me on offense to put the ball in the hoop. That’s been one of my improvements — being able to create for myself and score.”
The Bulldogs take on an Amity club that’s coming off a 53-30 playoff victory over No. 11 Rainier. Sutherlin handled the Warriors 47-17 in the Crusader Classic in Salem on Jan. 1, but everybody expects a closer contest Thursday.
“You have no idea in the state tournament, anything can happen,” Vermillion said. “We beat (Amity) by 30, but that doesn’t mean that’s going to happen again. We just have to play our game.”
“We can’t be overconfident. We have to play like we usually play and we should win,” Wagner said.
Wicks is expected to be joined in the starting five by 6-1 freshman Addyson Clark (10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocked shots), 5-6 junior Ava Gill (6 points, 3 steals), Vermillion (6 points, 9 rebounds) and Wagner (6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals).
The top reserves are 5-3 sophomore Paige Edmonson (4 points, 2 steals) and 6-2 freshman Madison Huntley (4 points, 3 rebounds).
The Amity-Sutherlin winner will play the Brookings-Nyssa winner at 6 p.m. Friday at Marshfield in the semifinals. The losing teams will meet in an elimination game at 10:45 a.m. Friday at North Bend.
Sutherlin has won five previous 4A state crowns under Grotting, the first coming in 2008 and four straight from 2014-17.
The Bulldogs lost to Clatskanie in the past two 3A title games, 55-44 in 2021 and 51-40 in 2020.
