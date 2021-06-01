ELKTON — Sophomore Brooklyn Williams scored 15 points and North Douglas handed Elkton a 43-32 loss in a Skyline League girls basketball game on Tuesday night at Grimsrud Gym.
Cydni Dill had eight points and Asia Ward seven for the Warriors (2-0, 1-0 Skyline), who outscored the Elks 22-4 in the second quarter.
Margaret Byle had a double-double for Elkton (1-1, 1-1), getting 12 points and 11 rebounds. Olivia Humphries added nine points and 14 boards.
"We were able to break their press in the first quarter, but they turned up the pressure in the second and we didn't handle it well," Elkton coach Noah Miller said.
Elkton will host Yoncalla Wednesday. North Douglas will travel to Glendale on June 9.
NORTH DOUGLAS (43) — Brooklyn Williams 15, Dill 8, A. Ward 7, McHaffie 6, MacDowell 3, Black 2, Rogers 2, L. Ward. Totals 19-40 2-6 43.
ELKTON (32) — Margaret Byle 12, Humphries 9, Block 5, Me. Byle 4, Williamson 2, Brar, Peters. Totals 15-43 1-2 32.
N. Douglas;9;22;10;2;—;43
Elkton;11;4;10;7;—;32
3-Point Shots — N.D. 3 (A. Ward, MacDowell, Williams), Elk. 1 (Block). Total Fouls — N.D. 9, Elk. 10.
