OAKLAND — Junior guard Ellie Witten turned in a solid all-around game and the Oakland girls basketball team ended the regular season on Saturday afternoon with a 30-27 win over Oakridge in a Central Valley Conference game at the Nut House.
Witten finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals, helping the Oakers (4-10, 4-10 CVC) limit the Warriors (0-13, 0-13) to seven points in the second half. Tiana Oberman added seven points for Oakland.
Sadie Snyder scored 10 points for Oakridge.
"We regrouped in the second quarter, and played good defense and showed some offensive patience and execution," Oakers coach Tristan Ivie said.
Oakland is scheduled to host 3A Douglas in a "Culmination Week" game Tuesday night.
OAKRIDGE (27) — Sadie Snyder 10, Terral 7, J. Snyder 6, Abbot 4, Harrison, Newberry. Totals 8 9-15 27.
OAKLAND (30) — Ellie Witten 14, Oberman 8, V. Sigl 2, S. Sigl 2, Vogel-Hunt 2, Pfaff 2, Brownson, Simonson. Totals 11 4-8 30.
Oakridge;11;9;1;6;—;27
Oakland;5;15;5;5;—;30
3-Point Shots — Oakr. 2 (S. Snyder), Oakl. 4 (Oberman 2, Witten 2). Total Fouls — Oakr. 13, Oakl. 14.
