YONCALLA — The Yoncalla girls basketball team hit 15 of 19 free throws, pulling out a 25-21 Skyline League playoff victory over visiting New Hope Christian Wednesday night at Duncan Court.

Alison Van Loon led Yoncalla (17-3) with 12 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 8-for-11 from the free throw line. Nichole Noffsinger had 11 points and 10 boards and was 7-for-8 from the charity stripe.

Cecilia Phillips added five rebounds and five steals for the Eagles, who will face Skyline South Division champion Pacific at 2 p.m. Friday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (21) — Jordan Zumhofe 10, Barnett 6, Mathiesen 3, Metcalf 2, Chamberlain, Buchanan. Totals 8 2-2 21.

YONCALLA (25) — Alison Van Loon 12, Noffsinger 11, Phillips 2, Blanchfill, Stevens. Totals 5 15-19 25.

NHC;8;0;7;6;—;21

Yoncalla;4;4;7;10;—;25

3-Point Shots — NHC 3 (Zumhofe 2, Mathiesen 1), Yon. 0. Total Fouls — NHC 12, Yon. 5.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

