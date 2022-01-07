ELKTON — Alison Van Loon scored half of Yoncalla's points, finishing with 12 as the visiting Eagles edged Elkton 24-16 in a Skyline League girls basketball game Friday night at Grimsrud Gym.

Heaven Stevens added seven points for Yoncalla (6-2, 1-1 Skyline) and Nichole Noffsinger added five.

Camille Peters had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Elkton (2-9, 0-2).

Elkton hosts Umpqua Valley Christian Saturday, while Yoncalla is scheduled to host Days Creek.

YONCALLA (24) — Alison Van Loon 12, Stevens 7, Noffsinger 5, Blanchfill, Phillips. Totals 7 9-14 24.

ELKTON (16) — Camille Peters 7, Me. Byle 5, Humphries 2, Block 2, Holcomb, K. Kruse, Ma. Byle. Totals 6 4-6 16.

Yoncalla;3;10;4;7;—;24

Elkton;6;3;3;4;—;16

3-Point Shots — Yon. 1 (Noffsinger), Elk. 0. Total Fouls — Yon. 7, Elk. 12.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

