Yoncalla girls survive low-scoring affair, top Elkton 24-16 The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELKTON — Alison Van Loon scored half of Yoncalla's points, finishing with 12 as the visiting Eagles edged Elkton 24-16 in a Skyline League girls basketball game Friday night at Grimsrud Gym.Heaven Stevens added seven points for Yoncalla (6-2, 1-1 Skyline) and Nichole Noffsinger added five.Camille Peters had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Elkton (2-9, 0-2).Elkton hosts Umpqua Valley Christian Saturday, while Yoncalla is scheduled to host Days Creek. YONCALLA (24) — Alison Van Loon 12, Stevens 7, Noffsinger 5, Blanchfill, Phillips. Totals 7 9-14 24.ELKTON (16) — Camille Peters 7, Me. Byle 5, Humphries 2, Block 2, Holcomb, K. Kruse, Ma. Byle. Totals 6 4-6 16.Yoncalla;3;10;4;7;—;24Elkton;6;3;3;4;—;163-Point Shots — Yon. 1 (Noffsinger), Elk. 0. Total Fouls — Yon. 7, Elk. 12. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas County health officials expect surge of COVID-19 cases Roseburg police investigating animal abuse allegations surrounding local dog trainer New recreation center gets initial approval from the city Indigo Pack of wolves continue to roam in eastern Douglas County Johnson family welcomes first baby of 2022 TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Riddle shoots past Camas Valley, 46-24 Roseburg's late run falls short in 37-33 loss at Thurston Tip-in at buzzer lifts East Linn Christian past Oakland, 54-52 Balanced offense leads North Douglas to 76-35 rout of Umpqua Valley Christian Oakland tops East Linn Christian 42-25 for first CVC win Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.