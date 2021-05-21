YONCALLA — Ali Van Loon and Nichole Noffsinger each scored 18 points as the Yoncalla girls basketball team opened its spring season on Friday with a 45-31 win over the Cottage Grove junior varsity at Duncan Court.
Noffsinger, a sophomore, added 10 steals, nine rebounds and seven blocked shots and just missed a triple-double. Van Loon grabbed six rebounds and made eight steals.
Adrianna Glenn scored eight points for the Lions.
The Eagles are scheduled to play at Days Creek Tuesday.
COTTAGE GROVE JV (31) — Adrianna Glenn 8, Lebow 7, DeGarlais 5, Eppreson 5, Zolezzi 3, Arnold 2, Hitt 1, Stere, Bickford, Echverria, Cervantes, Corrales, Rehn. Totals 12 3-6 31.
YONCALLA (45) — Ali Van Loon 18, Nichole Noffsinger 18, Elam 5, Walton 4, Gray, Potter, Monagon, Grichar, Stevens. Totals 17 8-16 45.
C. Grove;12;5;10;4;—;31
Yoncalla;11;10;18;6;—;45
3-Point Shots — C.G. 4 (Glenn 2, DeGarlais 1, Eppreson 1), Yon. 3 (Noffsinger). Total Fouls — C.G. 18, Yon. 11. Fouled Out — Glenn, Eppreson.
