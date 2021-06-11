YONCALLA — Sophomore wing Nichole Noffsinger scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first half, helping the Yoncalla girls basketball team to a 43-14 win over Mapleton on Thursday in a nonleague contest at Duncan Court.
Ali Van Loon added 11 points, six steals and five assists for the Eagles (5-1, 3-1 Skyline League), who led 29-3 at halftime. Tyla Elam grabbed seven rebounds.
Opal Burruss was the top scorer for the Sailors (0-6, 0-4 Mountain West) with seven points.
Yoncalla is scheduled to host Elkton Monday.
MAPLETON (14) — Opal Burruss 7, Shird 2, Wierichs, Stevens 5, Lynn, Neece. Totals 6 2-10 14.
YONCALLA (43) — Nichole Noffsinger 16, Walton 5, Elam 4, Grichar, Record 1, Van Loon 11, Martinez-Gray 2, Stevens 4, Potter. Totals 20 3-6 43.
Mapleton;2;1;5;6;—;14
Yoncalla;14;15;8;6;—;43
3-Point Shots — None. Total Fouls — Map. 7, Yon. 9.
