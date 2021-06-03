CAMAS VALLEY — Yoncalla raced to a 27-8 lead by halftime and cruised to a 39-16 Skyline League girls basketball victory over Camas Valley Thursday night.
Nichole Noffsinger led the Eagles (4-1, 3-1 Skyline) with a double-double, notching 11 points and 11 rebounds. Tyla Elam added nine points and nine boards, while Ali Van Loon finished with nine points, five assists and six steals.
Hailey Holmgren led the Hornets (0-2) with six points.
Yoncalla will conclude its season on June 18 at North Douglas. Camas Valley will host North Douglas June 12.
YONCALLA (39) — Nichole Noffsinger 11, Elam 9, Van Loon 9, Walton 6, Stevens 3, Martinez-Gray 1, Grichar, Record, Potter. Totals 14 6-2 39.
CAMAS VALLEY (16) — Hailey Holmgren 6, Roberson 2, Hamilton 2, Pool, Hill, Plikat, Pohl, Amos, DeRoss. Totals 7 2-2 16.
Yoncalla;10;13;8;7;—;39
C. Valley;4;4;2;6;—;16
3-point Goals — Yoncalla 5 (Noffsinger 2, Walton 1, Elam 1, Van Loon 1), C.V. 0. Total Fouls — Yoncalla 5, C.V. 14.
