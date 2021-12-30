Yoncalla tops Triangle Lake, 49-38 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 30, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BLACHLY — Nichole Noffsinger scored 13 of her 22 points in the first half and Yoncalla handed Triangle Lake a 49-38 loss on Thursday in a nonleague girls basketball game.Alison Van Loon added 18 points for the Eagles (5-1), 12 coming in the second half. Heaven Stevens chipped in nine points.Kiele Riggs scored 12 points for the Lakers (1-6), who were outscored 22-12 in the fourth quarter.Yoncalla is scheduled to host North Douglas Tuesday in its Skyline League opener. YONCALLA (49) — Nichole Noffsinger 22, Blanchfill, Van Loon 18, Phillips, Elliott, Stevens 9. Totals 18 12-19 49.TRIANGLE LAKE (38) — Kiele Riggs 12, El. Mather 8, Thelander, J. Mather 11, Ev. Mather, Carter 7, McConnell. Totals 16 4-9 38.Yoncalla;9;10;8;22;—;49T. Lake;6;6;14;12;—;383-Point Shots — Yon. 1 (Noffsinger), T.L. 2 (Riggs, J. Mather). Total Fouls — Yon. 15, T.L. 12. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Yoncalla Triangle Lake Kiele Riggs Nichole Noffsinger Sport Basketball Point Alison Van Loon Heaven Stevens Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Two suspects arrested in Drain after massive search Douglas County's only glacier has disappeared Roseburg teen sent to hospital after crash on Highway 58 Man arrested after attempting to burn down Riddle Liquor Store Drain residents describe ordeal as town locked down while police hunted suspects TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Triangle Lake whips Yoncalla, 54-21 South Umpqua falls to Siuslaw, 58-47 Freshman Fusco's 17 lifts Oakland past Glide, 51-42, in Holiday Tournament title game Olson's 21 not enough as Roseburg falls to South Salem, 59-50 Top-ranked Western Christian uses size to take down North Douglas, 62-32 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
