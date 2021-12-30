BLACHLY — Nichole Noffsinger scored 13 of her 22 points in the first half and Yoncalla handed Triangle Lake a 49-38 loss on Thursday in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Alison Van Loon added 18 points for the Eagles (5-1), 12 coming in the second half. Heaven Stevens chipped in nine points.

Kiele Riggs scored 12 points for the Lakers (1-6), who were outscored 22-12 in the fourth quarter.

Yoncalla is scheduled to host North Douglas Tuesday in its Skyline League opener.

YONCALLA (49) — Nichole Noffsinger 22, Blanchfill, Van Loon 18, Phillips, Elliott, Stevens 9. Totals 18 12-19 49.

TRIANGLE LAKE (38) — Kiele Riggs 12, El. Mather 8, Thelander, J. Mather 11, Ev. Mather, Carter 7, McConnell. Totals 16 4-9 38.

Yoncalla;9;10;8;22;—;49

T. Lake;6;6;14;12;—;38

3-Point Shots — Yon. 1 (Noffsinger), T.L. 2 (Riggs, J. Mather). Total Fouls — Yon. 15, T.L. 12.

