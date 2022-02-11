YONCALLA — Nichole Noffsinger scored 17 of her 24 points in the second half and Yoncalla handed Camas Valley a 39-14 loss on Friday night in a Skyline League girls basketball game at Duncan Court.

Alison Van Loon had eight points on senior night for the Eagles (16-3, 11-2 Skyline North), who finished second behind North Douglas in the division standings.

Kaycie Hamilton and freshman Bella Donahue each scored five points for the Hornets (9-12, 5-8 South).

CAMAS VALLEY (14) — Kaycie Hamilton 5, Bella Donahue 5, Stoffal, Wilson, Rh. Plikat 2, Ro. Plikat, Amos, Humphreys 2, Deng. Totals 6 0-0 14.

YONCALLA (39) — Nichole Noffsinger 24, Blanchfill 1, Van Loon 8, Phillips 2, Stevens 4. Totals 16 6-11 39.

C. Valley;3;2;2;7;—;14

Yoncalla;8;10;13;8;—;39

3-Point Shots — C.V. 2 (Hamilton, Donahue), Yon. 1 (Noffsinger). Total Fouls — C.V. 8, Yon. 6.

