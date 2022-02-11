Yoncalla whips Camas Valley 39-14 in regular season finale TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save YONCALLA — Nichole Noffsinger scored 17 of her 24 points in the second half and Yoncalla handed Camas Valley a 39-14 loss on Friday night in a Skyline League girls basketball game at Duncan Court.Alison Van Loon had eight points on senior night for the Eagles (16-3, 11-2 Skyline North), who finished second behind North Douglas in the division standings.Kaycie Hamilton and freshman Bella Donahue each scored five points for the Hornets (9-12, 5-8 South).CAMAS VALLEY (14) — Kaycie Hamilton 5, Bella Donahue 5, Stoffal, Wilson, Rh. Plikat 2, Ro. Plikat, Amos, Humphreys 2, Deng. Totals 6 0-0 14. YONCALLA (39) — Nichole Noffsinger 24, Blanchfill 1, Van Loon 8, Phillips 2, Stevens 4. Totals 16 6-11 39.C. Valley;3;2;2;7;—;14Yoncalla;8;10;13;8;—;393-Point Shots — C.V. 2 (Hamilton, Donahue), Yon. 1 (Noffsinger). Total Fouls — C.V. 8, Yon. 6. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Four more UCC nursing students join lawsuit MOD Pizza coming to Roseburg Legislator files complaint against Skarlatos's veteran charity Jobs at In-N-Out, Grocery Outlet move close, beer-pizza merger Environmental groups file lawsuit against BLM over Archie Creek hazard trees Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Classifieds Sales Rep DUMP TRUCK DRIVER GIS ANALYST CITY ADMINISTRATOR /CITY RECORDER Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Camas Valley finishes Skyline regular season with 58-30 rout of Yoncalla Slow start, poor shooting doom Oakland in 50-40 CVC loss to Monroe Seniors help Days Creek close regular season with 41-16 romp over Riddle South Medford cruises past Roseburg, 71-20 Parker's big night helps UVC top Glendale, secure Skyline playoff berth Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
