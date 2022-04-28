The Roseburg High School girls lacrosse team dropped a 19-11 decision to Churchill in a South Division match on Thursday night at Finlay Field.

Noelle Robison scored eight goals for the Indians (1-5, 1-5 South). Giselle Willis added three goals and goalie Emma Antonio made six saves.

"Churchill is a very tough team and the girls played hard," Roseburg coach Amber Finlay said. "We didn't have any subs, so they all played a full game and kept up the energy throughout."

Roseburg is scheduled to travel to Albany Saturday for nonleague games with West Albany and Cleveland.

