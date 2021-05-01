EUGENE — The Roseburg High girls lacrosse team lost 21-6 to Churchill on Friday night in a South Division game.
The Indians dropped to 0-5. No details from the match were provided to The News-Review.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Sheldon Tuesday night at Finlay Field.
