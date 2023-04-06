Considering it was the season opener for an inexperienced group, head coach Felicia Mellor was pleased with what she saw from the Roseburg High School girls lacrosse team on Thursday night.
The Indians, with just three returners from last year, lost 18-9 to Sheldon in an Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association South Division match at Finlay Field.
"It went a lot better than I expected," said Mellor, who has been involved with the program since 2017 — serving as a head and assistant coach. "I thought we held up well. It was a big learning night ... we wanted to give our new girls a good experience of being on the field for the first time (in a game) and I thought they did super well."
Juniors Kaitlyn Nunez and Lydia Chasteen, and sophomore Araceli Granados are the returning players for the Tribe, which has 16 on the roster. Sophomore Meira Randall is the goalie.
Freshman Ellen Miller led Roseburg with four goals against the Irish. Senior Riley Mohlsick had three goals, while Nunez and freshman Saraya Scevers each scored one.
Marist, Churchill, South Eugene and Thurston are the other schools in the South Division.
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to Eugene Friday for a 5 p.m. game against Churchill. The Indians' next home match is Wednesday against South Eugene, beginning at 7 p.m.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
