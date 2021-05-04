The Roseburg High School girls lacrosse team played well in defeat, according to the coaches.
The Indians lost 16-11 to Sheldon on Tuesday night in a South Division game at Finlay Field, dropping to 0-6 on the season.
"The girls played the best they have all season," said Felicia Mellor, the team manager. "It was a great game all-around."
Mellor, Roseburg's head coach the last couple of seasons, is assisting Amber Finlay this season along with Caitlyn Goecke.
The Tribe got six goals from Noelle Robison against the Irish. Mellor added Robison also had three groundballs and four draw controls.
Bre Ryan contributed two goals for Roseburg, and Madelyn Abbott, Siena Fluitt and Teagan Phelps each had one.
Goalkeeper Emmalie Morin, the lone senior on the team, made 15 saves and had a 48.4% save rate.
"They stepped it up tonight," Mellor said. "They improved a lot on tempo. It's a young team, but they're learning on the fly and being flexible."
The Indians have a 12-player roster and have been playing one girl down in games all season, but Mellor said Sheldon agreed to play nine-on-nine Tuesday.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Marist on May 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.