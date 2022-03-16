EUGENE — The Roseburg girls lacrosse team opened its season Tuesday night with a South Division match against Marist, falling 11-4 to the Spartans.

Noelle Robison led the Indians with three goals and Sage Villa scored one. Goalkeeper Emma Antonio made 13 saves for Roseburg.

"I think we played pretty good for the first game," Roseburg coach Amber Finlay said. "We have a lot to work on."

Roseburg welcomed a turnout of 18 this season, but has an inexperienced roster.

The Indians are scheduled to travel to Eugene Friday to meet Churchill.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.