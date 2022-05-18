Roseburg girls lose 15-7 to Sheldon in season finale The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 18, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EUGENE — The Roseburg girls lacrosse team ended its season on Tuesday with a 15-7 loss to Sheldon in a South Division match.The Indians finished 2-10 overall and 2-8 in league. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lacrosse Sheldon Sport Roseburg Team Girl Indian South Division Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Value versus reality: Is the Roseburg School bond worth it? Douglas County voters reject push to join Idaho Douglas County voters not likely to fund school bonds This Week in Obituaries Living their dream at Cooper Ridge Winery TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Roseburg is recruiting for Maintenance II Assigned to Facilities City of Canyonville is Hiring Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Elkton shuts out Camas Valley 15-0 in season finale Christine Drazan wins Republican nomination for governor in Oregon primary election. Two injured in accidental shooting in Oakland DINT, K-9 Trapper seize 1/2 pound of meth in arrest The Ground to Join McMinnville’s Vibrant Culinary Scene With Introduction of Humble Spirit
