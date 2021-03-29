Roseburg High School's girls lacrosse team is looking for participants, according to coach Felicia Cheatham.
There will be an informal practice from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Finlay Field. Players should bring a mask, goggles, stick and mouth guard. Registration will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Roseburg High School Student Center.
Athletes must complete an online account with the high school, have a current physical on file and register with www.uslacrosse.org.
The team is not supported financially by Roseburg Public Schools and all fees will be paid directly to the program. The minimum fee is $225 with a commitment to raise $100, and a refundable $100 uniform deposit. Scholarships are available based on need and financial status of the club.
The official season starts April 5 and ends May 22.
Information, Felicia Cheatham at 541-505-6643, or felicia.cheatham@gmail.com.
