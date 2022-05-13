South Eugene downs Roseburg girls, 10-1 The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save League-leading South Eugene handed the Roseburg girls lacrosse team a 10-1 loss on Thursday in a South Division match at Finlay Field.The Indians, celebrating senior night, dropped to 2-9 overall and 2-7 in league.Noelle Robison scored the lone goal for Roseburg. Goalie Emma Antonio made 14 saves."We actually played really good defense against them this time," said Roseburg coach Amber Finlay, noting the Tribe lost 20-5 to the Axe in the first meeting. "Every player played very hard."Roseburg is scheduled to end its season on the road Tuesday, traveling to Eugene to face Sheldon. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Suspect identified in April burglary at Casey's Restaurant Winston man arrested after causing disturbance at Roseburg bar Wildlife Safari reaches fundraising goal for new giraffe barn Twyman's walk-off home run completes South Umpqua's sweep of Douglas Inmate found dead in Douglas County Jail TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Roseburg is recruiting for Maintenance II Assigned to Facilities City of Canyonville is Hiring Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings South Eugene downs Roseburg girls, 10-1 Biden raised $7.8M since March ahead of bigger money push Planting Now for Summer Color GOP hopes to end 40-year Oregon gubernatorial losing streak
