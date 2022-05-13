League-leading South Eugene handed the Roseburg girls lacrosse team a 10-1 loss on Thursday in a South Division match at Finlay Field.

The Indians, celebrating senior night, dropped to 2-9 overall and 2-7 in league.

Noelle Robison scored the lone goal for Roseburg. Goalie Emma Antonio made 14 saves.

"We actually played really good defense against them this time," said Roseburg coach Amber Finlay, noting the Tribe lost 20-5 to the Axe in the first meeting. "Every player played very hard."

Roseburg is scheduled to end its season on the road Tuesday, traveling to Eugene to face Sheldon.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.