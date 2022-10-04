Sutherlin High School junior Trinity Clay (15) controls a pass next to Coquille/Myrtle Point defender Madison Chimenti during their Special District 4 match in Sutherlin on Tuesday. The Bulldogs won, 8-0.
Sutherlin junior Paige Edmonson scores a goal in front of Coquille/Myrtle Point defender Callie Millet during their Special District 4 match in Sutherlin on Tuesday. Edmonson scored five goals in the Bulldogs' 8-0 win.
Sutherlin High School junior Trinity Clay (15) controls a pass next to Coquille/Myrtle Point defender Madison Chimenti during their Special District 4 match in Sutherlin on Tuesday. The Bulldogs won, 8-0.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin junior Paige Edmonson scores a goal in front of Coquille/Myrtle Point defender Callie Millet during their Special District 4 match in Sutherlin on Tuesday. Edmonson scored five goals in the Bulldogs' 8-0 win.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin High School senior Ava Gill prepares to take a shot on goal during first half play against Coquille/Myrtle Point in Sutherlin on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin senior Micah Wicks takes a shot on goal during first half play against Coquille/Myrtle Point in Sutherlin on Tuesday. Wicks scored a hat trick in the Bulldogs' 8-0 victory.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin senior Ava Gill takes a shot on goal during first half play against Coquille/Myrtle Point in Sutherlin on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin's Ava Gill, right, celebrates with teammate Micah Wicks after Wicks scored one of her three goals against Coquille/Myrtle Point in Sutherlin on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin's Ava Gill, right, celebrates with teammate Paige Edmonson after Edmonson scored a goal against Coquille/Myrtle Point in Sutherlin on Tuesday.
Miguel Carrillo is liking what he's seeing from his Sutherlin girls soccer team.
"This doesn't happen all the time when you have this many good players on one team," Carrillo said after his Bulldogs, ranked seventh in the most recent Class 3A/2A/1A OSAAtoday coaches poll, blew out visiting Coquille/Myrtle Point 8-0 Tuesday afternoon at the Sutherlin turf field.
Paige Edmonson scored five goals and Micah Wicks also recorded a hat trick for Sutherlin, which improved to 7-1 in Special District 4 play.
While the Bulldogs' offensive attack was its usual relentless self, as has been the case for years, Carrillo was equally impressed with the defensive effort, sparked by Jaden Rutledge, Keeley Guthrie, Trinity Clay and Ava Gill.
"We have a really explosive back (line)," Carrillo said.
The Bulldogs are built on speed, whether it's the defensive back line, the midfield or the front attackers.
"This is the first time I've had a group of girls who can really pass and stop the ball when they need to. They just need to trust in each other," Carrillo said. "The girls are starting to believe that and once they do, the pressure's off."
Madison Wagner had four assists for Sutherlin.
"It's been gratifying," Carrillo said of watching his current team come together. "These girls are a great group. They're so competitive, and they're having fun out there.
"Watching them grow, that's what's fun to watch. Just to see them develop from freshmen until now, it's just a lot of fun to watch."
The win was a welcome rebound for the Bulldogs, who suffered their first loss to North Valley, 4-3 Thursday. Sutherlin has outscored its opponents 49-5 on the season.
The Bulldogs continue SD4 play at Cascade Christian in Medford Thursday.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.