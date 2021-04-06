ASHLAND — The Roseburg girls soccer team gave up two goals to Ashland late in the first half to fall behind 4-0 and was unable to make up the deficit, losing 6-1 to the Grizzlies in a Southern Oregon tournament game on Tuesday night.
Ashland (5-4-1) scored in the ninth, 20th, 38th, 39th, 48th and 73rd minutes. The Indians (2-8) got on the scoreboard in the 67th minute on a free kick by Madasyn Van Acker.
Roseburg lost senior defender Camille Dela Cruz to a likely concussion in the first half. Van Acker and senior Maryn Wicks, both midfielders, also may have sustained concussions, according to Roseburg coach Kristin Parks.
"We thought the girls were mentally ready. Ashland just played more physical soccer than us," Parks said. "They were the better team by far."
Parks singled out the performance of freshman Hannah Heuberger, who was moved over to the defensive side due to the injuries.
Roseburg is expected to play on Saturday against an opponent to be determined.
