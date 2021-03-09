BROOKINGS — The Sutherlin girls soccer team played one player down most of the game due to a red card and dropped a 4-3 decision to Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday.
Freshman Paige Edmonson had a hat trick for the Bulldogs (1-1) and was assisted on all three goals by Jadyn Vermillion. Goalkeeper Marissa Magana made 10 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.