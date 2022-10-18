The Roseburg High School girls soccer team has played 12 matches this season and lost half of them.
The Indians have finished with six draws and been competitive in most of their contests, a sign that the young team has made some strides on the field. Unfortunately, Roseburg hasn't been able to taste victory.
Roseburg came up short against Grants Pass on Tuesday night, losing 1-0 in a Southwest Conference game at Finlay Field.
The Cavers (4-7-3, 2-7-3 SWC), who handed conference-leading Sheldon its first defeat of the season Saturday, scored in the 47th minute. Callie Brandes headed in a goal off a corner kick.
Roseburg (0-6-6, 0-5-5) had some offensive opportunities in the second half, but couldn't convert. It's been a problem all season for the Tribe, which has only put four in the back of the net.
"I think this season has probably been one of our best seasons as a team," said Roseburg senior goalkeeper Amy Carpenter, who made 14 saves against Grants Pass. "I feel like playing for four years, we've never had a season where we've competed in so many games and tied so many times and been in most every game.
"We competed really good tonight. Our shots in the second half were awesome."
Effort hasn't been an issue with the Indians this season. Lack of execution has.
"I think we started very well. Our energy during warmups was the best it's been — we were focused and really into it," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "We had them on the run the first 15-20 minutes, but the last 15 minutes of the first half we started running all over the place, not connecting our passes and staying in our positions.
"We're still young and sometimes the growing pains are painful. I'm still super proud of them. Even when they got the goal on us, we still played and hung in there. I love that we aren't quitters and stick it out to the final whistle, no matter what, and are very supportive of each other."
Parks mentioned Faith Gaines, Hannah Heuberger, Corinne Childers, Charis Childers and Kali Richards for strong performances.
"I love the effort (the team) gives," the coach said.
Roseburg travels to Eugene Saturday to meet Sheldon. The Indians conclude their season at home Oct. 24 against South Eugene.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
