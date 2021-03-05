CENTRAL POINT — Crater scored the deciding goal on a penalty kick in the 53rd minute and handed Roseburg a 2-1 girls soccer loss on Friday night.
The Comets (2-0) scored their first goal in the 13th minute. The Indians (0-2) tied up the contest in the 39th minute when Jocelyn Muntifering scored off an assist from Madasyn Van Acker.
Roseburg lost senior Camille Dela Cruz, its most experienced defender, to an injury in the 57th minute. Roseburg coach Kristin Parks felt midfielder/defender Sadie DeVault and midfielder Maryn Wicks had strong performances.
"We weren't thrilled with our first 20 minutes, we were very sluggish," Parks said. "But we got our groove back and I thought the effort was good. We played a lot better in the second half and the defense played well."
The Tribe had nine shots on goal, a big improvement from its first game.
Roseburg will travel to South Medford on Tuesday.
