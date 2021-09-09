Sport: Soccer.
Position: Striker.
Age: 15.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, track & field, FFA, outdoors.
GPA: 4.0.
Favorite Athlete: Allyson Felix, American track and field sprinter.
Performance: Edmonson scored nine goals in the Bulldogs’ first two games, including six against Cascade Christian.
Quotable: “Soccer is one of those sports where I can use my speed and athletic ability. Micah Wicks in the middle does a fantastic job of getting me the ball along with Madison Wagner. I think our team is pretty close to last year (in ability). Expectations are pretty high. If everybody stays healthy, we can make it to the (Class 3A/2A/1A) playoffs and do pretty well.”
Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
