The Roseburg High School girls soccer team had what head coach Kristin Parks called a “weird off day.”
The Indians lost 2-0 to Eagle Point in a nonconference match on Tuesday night at Finlay Field, dropping to 1-1 on the season.
“Our girls were really nervous, we never got our feet underneath us,” Parks said. “It wasn’t for lack of trying, but everything was rushed. Our passing accuracy wasn’t great. Eagle Point was very physical and we didn’t match that.”
The 5A Eagles (1-0) scored in the 34th and 67th minutes, with Jade Lierman netting both goals.
Roseburg held a 9-6 advantage in shots on goal. Goalkeeper Emilee Nielsen posted the shutout for Eagle Point.
Parks singled out the play of freshman center/midfielder Kali Richards and freshman center/defender Faith Gaines.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Ashland on Sept. 7 in a nonconference contest.
