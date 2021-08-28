SUTHERLIN — Sophomore Paige Edmonson scored six goals and the Sutherlin girls soccer team rolled to a 9-1 season-opening win over Cascade Christian on Saturday in a nonconference game.
Junior Micah Wicks scored two goals and freshman Keeley Guthrie added one for the Bulldogs. The game was stopped in the 74th minute due to the eight-goal mercy rule.
Katie Erno scored the lone goal for the Challengers.
"The girls had a fun time and everybody got to play," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host North Bend on Thursday.
