The Roseburg High School girls soccer team was just over two minutes away from knocking off North Medford and getting its first win of the season on Tuesday night.
But sophomore Olivia Boger scored for the Black Tornado in the 78th minute and the Indians had to to settle for a 2-2 draw in a Southwest Conference match at Finlay Field.
It marked the third tie of the young season for Roseburg (0-1-3, 0-0-2 SWC).
"I think we kind of got a little too like 'oh we won' towards the end and kind of fell apart," said Roseburg sophomore midfielder Kali Richards, who provided a spectacular goal near the end of the first half. "But we played really hard and I was impressed with everyone. Just knowing how much potential we all have together as a team, this does boost everyone's confidence."
The Tribe led 2-1 at halftime.
Roseburg opened the scoring in the fifth minute thanks to the Childers twins. Corinne Childers took a pass from Charis Childers and put the ball in the back of the net.
North Medford (2-1-2, 1-0-2) drew even on a goal from Alia Villa in the 14th minute.
But the Indians regained the lead in the 38th minute when Richards' kick from the right side around 40 yards out sailed over the North Medford goalie and into the net.
Richards, a left-footed kicker, said she practices those long shots before games.
"I love seeing the defense push back and not pay attention to me," she said. "Whenever that happens I take that as my opportunity to try and shoot it. I like the right side because it perfectly goes to my left.
"I didn't think it was going to go in, I thought it was going over (the goal post). I made it and saw all the (Roseburg) girls running towards me and it was kind of unbelievable."
Unfortunately, it was a disappointing ending for the Indians following Boger's goal. Still, Roseburg coach Kristin Parks was pleased with her team's effort.
"I think we played a great first half," Parks said. "Maybe the last 15 minutes of the second half we got a little panicky and were playing North Medford's game rather than our own game. That's what cost us at the end.
"That's always a bummer to get scored on like that, but I'm very proud of the girls. I think they played strong. There was a lot more offense, especially in the first half, and we were connecting passes better. I loved seeing Birdie (sophomore Bridget Brooksby) make those runs."
Roseburg senior goalkeeper Amy Carpenter made 12 saves. Parks singled out the defensive performances of sophomore Faith Gaines and junior Hannah Heuberger.
"Kali said it great after the game. We can use this unhappiness with a tie to kind of fuel us when we play them again," Parks said. "At least we tied, and I'm happy it wasn't a loss."
"I take it as a win mostly," Richards added. "You take it as a learning moment. We can't give up the last couple of seconds because you never know what will happen."
Roseburg is scheduled to host Willamette in a conference contest at 1 p.m. Saturday.
