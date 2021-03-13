The Roseburg High School girls soccer team had its highest scoring game of the 2021 winter/spring season on Saturday afternoon in a 4-2 loss to Grants Pass at Finlay Field.
The Cavers (4-1) scored goals in the 11th, 38th, 56th and 67th minutes, with the third goal being a penalty kick.
Madasyn Van Acker opened the scoring for the Indians (0-4) in the third minute with a 35-yard free kick. Freshman Sydnee Muntifering scored off a pass from Van Acker in the 74th minute.
Sophomore goalkeeper Amy Carpenter made 20 saves for the Tribe. Coach Kristin Parks said senior defender Camille Del Cruz and freshman midfielder Hannah Heuberger both played the entire contest and performed well.
"The second half hurt us," Parks said. "We had a few breakdowns. The girls were gassed, but they didn't give up."
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to Eagle Point Tuesday.
