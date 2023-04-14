Janelle Newton, a former Oregon State University soccer player, has been hired to lead the girls soccer program at Roseburg High School next fall.
Newton most recently coached the sport at the youth level with Umpqua United Soccer Club since 2016, but also has an extensive resume with the high school age group.
“I am very excited to get going with the girls and to be back at the high school level,” said Newton, who's married to former Roseburg High three-sport standout Joe Newton.
She takes over for Kristin Parks, who compiled a 10-49-1 record in five seasons as the RHS head coach.
Newton was a three-sport athlete at Milwaukie High School, southeast of Portland. She went on to play four years of soccer at Oregon State University, starting as a walk-on before earning a scholarship.
As a Beaver, Newton played in 58 games and scored five goals. She was a Pac-10 All-Academic honorable mention selection in her final two seasons.
Netwon got into coaching quickly after her college playing days were done.
While fulfilling her student teaching requirements she spent time coaching at Philomath High School. She also coached at Bellevue High School in the Seattle area before moving to Douglas County and coaching the Sutherlin High School girls team for four years.
Newton stepped down as the Bulldogs’ head coach to focus on her own young family and eventually got back into coaching when her oldest child started playing with Umpqua United.
But with her kids now getting older, Newton felt a draw back to the high school game.
“I have always had a heart for the teenage high school age group,” Newton said. “I did go to school to be a high school teacher and have been involved in secondary education for a long time.”
“(There’s) something about those formative years and helping those young ladies, like as they’re transitioning from being kids to becoming adults and wanting to have a lasting impact.”
Her connection to the youth soccer program in Roseburg has given Newton a connection to the future players at RHS.
“The youth program at Umpqua United has really been building up over the last several years,” Newton said. “We’re going to get kids feeding into the high school that have been in competitive environments and I think are ready to take that next step. It’s just putting all the pieces together to get there.”
Rejuvinating the Roseburg girls soccer program will be the top priority.
“The number one most important thing to do is to make sure it’s a highly competitive environment and that it’s fun for the kids,” Newton said. “It’s really just about creating a highly competitive and intense practice environment that will carry over to the games.”
Newton says she’s working on the summer calendar and trying to find a way to get the players opportunities to play games or tournaments, in addition to summer workouts. Another main objective this summer will be getting to know the roster and building relationships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.